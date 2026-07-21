Park City fitness concept The Beau Collective expands to Phoenix, plus more retail news

PHOENIX — The Beau Collective, a fitness, retail and social flex space that was founded in Park City, Utah in 2014, will open a location in uptown Phoenix next month.

The Beau Collective, which was founded by Whitney White Kozlowski – an Arizona native and Xavier College Preparatory graduate – will occupy a recently converted single-story free-standing office building at 5115 N. Central Ave., just north of Uptown Plaza.

The 6,648-square-foot building that was constructed in 1973 is being transformed into the home of a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) fitness concept. The space will also have a “one-of-a-kind retail shopping” concept and a flex space that can hold up to 100 people and be used for classes, workshops, community meetings and a variety of other events, according to White Kozlowski.

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