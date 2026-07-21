LIVE UPDATES: Keeping an eye on issues reported at Arizona polling places on Primary Election Day

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 2026 Primary Election is here, and voters are choosing nominees for big statewide races for governor and secretary of state and two open congressional seats.

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. If you are in line when the polls close, you will still be able to cast your ballot.

VOTER GUIDE: What to know before you vote in Arizona's 2026 primary election

ABC15 has been made aware of minor issues at some polling locations, and ABC15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer is also keeping an eye on reports.

Seeing any issues at your polling place? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.

Here's what we know:

10:15 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 15,231 voters have checked in at vote centers across Maricopa County. To find a vote center near you with the shortest wait time visit https://t.co/2Hs9CznmWK



A partir de las 10.m. aproximadamente 15,231 han registrado su llegada en los centros de… pic.twitter.com/kD5kf1GsbJ — Maricopa County Elections (@MaricopaVote) July 21, 2026

10 a.m.

Mark Stewart, Maricopa County District 1 Supervisor, said he is “aware of intermittent AT&T connectivity issues at a limited number of polling locations. We are trying to understand the root cause, weather or something else.”

He continued: “I am communicating with staff, and our elections team is actively working to resolve the problem. I directed county leadership to issue deployment of redundant connection tools from Verizon at all polling locations. I have asked for public communications owning the issue, and sharing options.”

I am aware of intermittent AT&T connectivity issues at a limited number of polling locations. We are trying to understand the root cause, weather or something else.



I am communicating with staff, and our elections team is actively working to resolve the problem.



I directed… — Mark Stewart Maricopa County Supervisor District 1 (@MarkStewart_AZ) July 21, 2026

6 a.m.

ABC15's Jamie Warren was reporting live in Surprise this morning when she noticed a ringing fire alarm and a temporary evacuation of people at the City Hall building. We have reached out to officials for more information, but the situation appears to have resolved quickly. There are no known reports of impacts to the voting process.