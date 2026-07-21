Remains found in northern Arizona identified as Grand Canyon-area hiker reported missing in 2012

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Officials in Northern Arizona have positively identified remains found last year as those of a man who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park area in 2012.

William Anthony Ott, a hiker from Oregon, set out for a solo hike in the area of the Hualapai Indian Reservation on April 5, 2012.

The 65-year-old man was set to return on April 28, but hadn't been seen since he was dropped off for his trip.

According to a missing person flyer from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, he did not have a cell phone with him, but he did have a GPS.

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On Tuesday, CCSO said DNA testing by the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that human remains found by members of the Hualapai Tribe in December 2025 are those of Ott.

The remains were reportedly located in the general area where the original search had taken place.

No other information about the finding or Ott's disappearance was released.