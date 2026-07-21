Honeywell Aerospace lands largest equipment deal in company history with India's biggest airline

Honeywell Aerospace has landed a new deal to supply avionics and power systems to India’s largest airline, on the heels of inking a lease for more office space in Phoenix.

Honeywell Aerospace on Monday announced it inked an agreement with IndiGo to supply equipment for the airline’s “recordbreaking” order of new Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

The agreement represents the largest new aircraft selectable equipment win in Honeywell Aerospace history, according to the company. The deal, which also calls for Honeywell Aerospace to deliver comprehensive aftermarket support to IndiGo, further accelerates the company’s expansion just a month after it debuted as a standalone public entity.

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