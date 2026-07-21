LIVE UPDATES: Thousands lose power as monsoon storms push through Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are making their way through the Valley from east to west.

The storms are bringing heavy rains, gusty winds, and small hail.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

10:05 p.m.

The ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been allowed to expire.

But, dozens of flights are still delayed at Sky Harbor after the monsoon storms moved through.

9:40 p.m.

The number of customers without power is about the same from the last update, but each utility is reporting different numbers.

SRP says about 11,600 customers without power.

APS has about 1,400 customers in the dark around the Valley.

9:35 p.m.

A ground stop is in place at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to the thunderstorms. The ground stop is currently in place until 10 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

915pm: Strong outflow winds have passed through the Phoenix metro and headed towards SW Maricopa Co. A Dust Advisory is in effect through 1015 pm for areas between Phoenix and Gila Bend for baby as low as 1 mile. Use caution if driving I-8 pic.twitter.com/hx1n72zK73 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2026

9:10 p.m.

More people have lost power as the storms continue to make their way through the Valley.

SRP is reporting about 9,600 customers without power.

APS has about 3,200 customers in the dark.

8:55 p.m.

Power outage numbers continue to go up as monsoon storms move through.

SRP is reporting about 9,000 customers without power.

APS has about 2,000 customers in the dark.

8:45 p.m.

Almost 7,000 utility customers are without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley.

The vast majority of those are SRP customers, with the biggest outages in far East Mesa, near Papago Park, and just south of downtown.

8:40 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Peoria AZ until 9:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/vM2FCCwoh6 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2026

7:30 p.m.

As storms creep towards the Valley from the east, residents in the Prescott Valley area reportedly experienced significant rainfall and flooding.