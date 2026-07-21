WATCH: Prescott Valley goes through intense monsoon storm Monday

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley got hit hard on Monday by a monsoon storm that caused flooding in some neighborhoods, downing some trees and knocking out power for many.
The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says there were three swift-water rescues because of the storm, each involving a single driver. No one was hurt.
Josh Kristianto was in Prescott Valley after the storm Monday. Hear from residents he spoke with about the storm in the player above.
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