RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 20, 2026

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: Monday, July 20, 10:40 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.31"

Bartlett Lake: 0.12"

Buckeye (Verrado): 0.04"

Camelback Mountain: 0.04"

Carefree: 0.39"

Cave Creek: 0.16"

Chandler: 0.12"

Fountain Hills: 0.12"

Gilbert: 0.28"

Horseshoe Lake: 0.43"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.35"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Rio Verde: 0.20"

Saguaro Lake: 0.35"

Scottsdale: 0.08"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"