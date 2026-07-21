RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 20, 2026

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: Monday, July 20, 10:40 p.m.
Apache Junction: 0.31"
Bartlett Lake: 0.12"
Buckeye (Verrado): 0.04"
Camelback Mountain: 0.04"
Carefree: 0.39"
Cave Creek: 0.16"
Chandler: 0.12"
Fountain Hills: 0.12"
Gilbert: 0.28"
Horseshoe Lake: 0.43"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.35"
Paradise Valley: 0.04"
Queen Creek: 0.04"
Rio Verde: 0.20"
Saguaro Lake: 0.35"
Scottsdale: 0.08"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"