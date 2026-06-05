Phoenix woman considered suspect in Maryland homicide, on the run with partner

PHOENIX — Officials are warning the public to be on the lookout for two women, including one from the Valley, who are accused of killing a woman in Maryland.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police charged 29-year-old Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson and 36-year-old Samantha Raebel with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Hilde Henderson, the mother of Vanessa.

Officials were first called to a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 26, to check the welfare of Hilde Henderson. The 67-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and officials believe her daughter and daughter's girlfriend, Raebel, were involved.

Raebel is from Phoenix, and it's unknown if the pair may be in Arizona or another area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these suspects or this crime is asked to call 911 or call 1-866-411-8477.

Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of $250 up to $10,000.