WATCH: Gilbert leaders launch new study to improve bike safety and connect the town's bike lanes

GILBERT, AZ — Town of Gilbert leaders say it is launching a town-wide bicycle network study focused on creating routes that are safer and easier to navigate.

The study comes after Gilbert’s latest Transportation Master Plan found safety was the community’s top concern. The plan showed that 70% of people said they would bike more if there was more separation between cars and bikes.

The town says the goal is to connect existing paths, design a "low-stress" network, and address hazards before they lead to crashes. The study will look at traffic speeds, crash risk areas, and gaps in the current system, with a focus on connecting neighborhoods to schools, parks, and businesses.

The study is expected to kick off this summer and take about two years to complete.

Watch the story in the player above to learn more about the study and how it will help make Gilbert's roads safer for people who use two wheels.