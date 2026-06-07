Suspect dies after allegedly firing at vehicle, leading police on chase in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A man accused of firing shots at another vehicle and leading officers on a chase through Avondale has died following a rollover crash, according to Avondale police.

Avondale police say officers were called to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street around 12:40 p.m. Saturday after reports that a man had shot at another vehicle.

According to Avondale police, officers quickly found the suspect vehicle, but the driver sped away northbound on Avondale Boulevard. During the pursuit, police say the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Thomas Road and Avondale Boulevard before continuing north.

Avondale police said the chase ended when the suspect vehicle rolled over and crashed just south of Bermuda Drive.

When officers arrived, Avondale police said they found the suspect inside the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

On Sunday, Avondale police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Luis Matsumoto. Police said hospital staff pronounced Matsumoto dead just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Avondale police, the driver of the vehicle struck at Thomas Road suffered minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police also said the people inside the vehicle involved in the original shooting incident were not hurt.

The shooting and pursuit remain under investigation, Avondale police said.