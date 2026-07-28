Arizona events give residents chance to adopt trained, untrained wild burros

Wild burros, or donkeys, are known for their intelligence, endurance, and strength, and they can be trained for many uses under the right care.

The Bureau of Land Management will have three events over the next three weeks where residents can adopt a wild burro.

The three events will take place at the Florence Wild Horse and Burro Training and Off-Range Corral from 9 a.m. to noon on July 31, Aug. 7, and Aug. 14 (the next three Fridays).

Anyone interested in taking a wild burro home can apply online before the event or apply on-site.

Learn more and read the full story from our news partners at KTAR here.