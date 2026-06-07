Crash involving two vehicles briefly closes southbound I-17 near Munds Park

MUNDS PARK, AZ — Southbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park has reopened after a two-vehicle crash temporarily shut down the highway Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

ADOT initially reported that all southbound lanes were closed at milepost 320 due to a crash.

According to DPS, troopers are investigating a two-vehicle injury collision along southbound I-17 near milepost 320. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Just before 1 p.m., ADOT announced that the southbound lanes had reopened and traffic was moving through the area once again.

No additional details about what led to the crash have been released.