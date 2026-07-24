East Mesa’s rapid growth brings new retail and new concerns

MESA, AZ — East Mesa’s once‑open desert is quickly transforming, with new neighborhoods, restaurants and businesses filling in areas that sat untouched just a few years ago.

A new Target at Medina Station — near U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Road — opened this week, marking one of the most visible signs of that change. Many residents say they’ve long driven across town for basic shopping needs, and the new retail options are a welcome shift.

“It’s maybe 20 minutes away from my home. It’s far, and I don’t have time,” said Abi Ludwig. “I like that it’s close to home now.”

“This is definitely going to be a spot everyone is going to come to,” added Ezme Garcia of Apache Junction.

The 60‑acre Medina Station district joins a wave of new housing, apartments and restaurants reshaping the area. Mesa leaders say residents moved in first — and businesses are now catching up.

“What’s been lacking is that retail component to go with the residential growth,” said Vice Mayor Scott Somers.

The new Target hired about 220 employees, almost all from the surrounding community, according to store director Trevor Wegman.

City officials say districts like Eastmark and Gateway are among Mesa’s fastest‑growing areas, with more development expected. But some longtime residents worry the pace is too fast.

“There’s too many people in small pockets of areas,” said Alisha Boothroyd, who grew up in Mesa. She fears the city is losing the desert landscape and open space that once defined it.

“We’re losing the desert landscaping and just… kind of what people came here for was to have space,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.