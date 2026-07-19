Mesa police investigate fatal stabbing at home near McDowell Road and Loop 202

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly stabbing after a man was found dead at a home Saturday night.

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to a home near McDowell Road and Loop 202 after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with apparent stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, Mesa Fire and Medical pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Mesa police said a suspect was detained at the scene without incident.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing.