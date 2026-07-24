Arizona ranks among states with highest measles cases

PHOENIX — Recent data from Johns Hopkins finds Arizona has the sixth-highest number of measles cases among a nationwide increase, in which cases have reached a more than three-decade high.

This year, Maricopa County has reported 25 cases. The county said this number is "significantly higher than the annual average of one case per year for the last 30 years.”

The county released six new exposure locations including:

The Taco Spot, 885 N 54th St Chandler, AZ on Sunday, July 12 from 2:30 p.m.–5:45 p.m.

Sonesta Select Hotel, 920 N 54th St., Chandler, AZ on Sunday, July 12 from 4:00 p.m. to Monday, July 13, 1:00 p.m.

Chase Field, 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, July 12 from 7:00 p.m.–midnight

IHOP, 5020 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ on Monday, July 13 from 12:00 a.m.–3:30 a.m.

bb.q Chicken, 1900 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ on Monday, July 13 from11:15 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ on Monday, July 13 from 12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Vaccination rates across Arizona have consistently fallen below the 95 percent threshold that public health experts say communities need to stop the spread of the virus.

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"We are concerned when it comes to measles cases and their spread, but the highest risk again remains with those who are unvaccinated,” Maricopa County Public Health Chief Science Officer Ariella Dale said.

With students heading back to school soon, Dale is also urging parents to stay educated about vaccinations and measles risks.

"It's not unusual when they go back to school for kids to get sick,” Dale said.

The ASU Health Observatory has released a public dashboard compiling public data on vaccinations, infections and outlining symptoms.

The department has also created a tool for parents to search school-level data for vaccination rates in their communities.

“It's incredibly variable. You can have one school that's just a few miles away from another school and have vastly different levels of immunity,” Medical Director Rebecca Sunenshine said.

Maricopa County has multiple vaccination clinics open during weekdays and back-to-school vaccination events planned over the next few weeks.