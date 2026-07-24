DATA: How does the heat compare this year to the past?

PHOENIX — Phoenix has recorded 63 days over 100 degrees and 7 days over 110 degrees so far in 2026 at the Sky Harbor weather station, with zero days exceeding 115 degrees.

Looking at 20 years of data, 2026 ranks second for the most days over 100 degrees year to date. The record belongs to 2020, which logged 66 such days. The years with the fewest days over 100 were 2010 and 2019.

Those 7 days over 110 degrees rank 17th out of the past 20 years — one of the lowest totals. Two years ago, Phoenix recorded 31 days over 110 degrees.

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2026 also saw the earliest 100-degree day of the past 20 years, arriving on March 18. The year also holds the highest overall average temperature year to date, with an average max temperature of 91 degrees. The lowest average max in 20 years belongs to 2019, at approximately 84 degrees.

Focusing on the summer months of June through August, the average summer max temperature currently stands at 106.65 degrees — seventh from the highest summer max average on record over the past 20 years. The highest summer max average exceeded 110 degrees.

With summer still underway, these averages will continue to shift as the season progresses.

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