Maryvale High stabbing suspect offered plea deal

PHOENIX — The teenager charged with murdering his Maryvale High School classmate last year has been offered a plea deal.

According to a hearing in court on Wednesday, prosecutors offered now-17-year-old Chris Aguilar a deal to reduce his first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder. Aguilar is accused of stabbing 16-year-old Michael Montoya II inside a Maryvale High School classroom in August of 2025.

If he accepts the deal, he will face between 20 and 25 years in prison instead of potentially facing life in prison.

Videos in the player above show prior coverage of the deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School in 2025.

In court on Wednesday, Montoya’s family spoke out, emotional and pushed for a life sentence.

“My son was only 16 years old. We have to live a life sentence since the day he left, while Chris still gets to breathe, gets to talk to his mom,” Montoya’s mother, Graciela Lopez, said in court. Lopez is also suing the Phoenix Union High School District and filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Aguilar has not accepted the deal yet. He is due back in court next month.