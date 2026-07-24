Peoria middle schoolers prepare for new year on high school campus

PEORIA, AZ — Some seventh and eighth graders are about to start a new journey in Peoria Unified. These students spent nearly a week in their new high school ahead of the first day of school.

Incoming eighth grader Jayden said he’s excited, but also feels it’s “a little weird” with middle schoolers heading to a high school campus.

“Eighth graders are used to being the hierarchy of their grade. Now we're stuck with a bunch of high schoolers,” he said.

Nearly 400 seventh and eighth graders will be attending Cactus High in August. Peoria Unified reconfigured the high school to 7th through 12 as it closed two elementary school campuses due to declining enrollment and needed to offset costs.

The high school will go from a little more than 1,000 students last year to more than 1,500 in the 2026-27 school year.

Principal Kristi Hammer told ABC15 they even have a waitlist, as some families are trying to get their seventh and eighth graders into the school.

“I think a lot of people really liked the opportunities,” Hammer said.

Students ABC15 spoke with say they are excited for the expansion of elective courses they can take on a high school campus.

“I feel pretty lucky to have them. It’ll help me grow as an individual because I'll have these opportunities, so I feel pretty good about it,” Eighth grader Eliana said.

This week, middle schoolers attended what’s called ‘Cobra Camp,’ learning the ins and outs of their new school before the first day.

“The campus is really big. There's lots of hallways and stuff, there's lots of rooms. At my old school, you would just have to walk around small buildings but now I'm walking not in a line anymore,” said Aria, an incoming seventh grader.

Some parents in the past have expressed concerns about seventh graders on the same campus as seniors. Hammer doesn’t think it will be an issue.

“I think seniors have a great opportunity to be great role models for kids and encourage them. They're not going to see a lot of each other,” she said.

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The middle schoolers will have their own hallway for core classes. They’ll also have their own lunch and locker rooms. Hammer said the only time those students will interact with high schoolers is when they go to their elective courses during passing periods.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunities for mentorship with them. I think parents don't need to worry because our kids are still kids,” she said.

During Cobra Camp, Hammer taught them some life skills, hoping they see their self-worth and the importance of every student being different. She also gave some tips on the high school culture.

“Like we don't run to lunch. They wanted to run to lunch their first day [at camp]. I said, ‘Listen, you saunter to lunch because this high school student will be like who is this kid racing to lunch,’” she said.

Students told ABC15 they’re glad for the Cobra Camp, getting some time to themselves on the campus before the start of the school year on August 3.

“I feel like it showed me around, helped me make new friends, connect with people and showed me what it's going to be like at Cactus,” said eighth grader Eliana.