'I don't feel safe': Phoenix school, parents ask drivers to slow down and pay attention

PHOENIX — Morning drop-off time is busy at Brunson Lee Elementary School near 48th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The school helps ensure students get to class safely, but some drivers passing by aren't making it easy.

"Cars won't obey the speed limit at all," explained Principal Olga Mendez-Perez.

Perez says it's not uncommon to see drivers whizzing by faster than the 15 mph school zone limit.

ABC15 went to Brunson Lee on two occasions and noticed a number of drivers not following the rules.

"That's scary!" said Ms. Perez after one driver slammed on his brakes near the crosswalk.

But sadly, speeding isn't the only issue.

"So then we start seeing people on their phones, not paying attention or even putting make-up on... I mean, they're in a hurry, they want to get to work, but they have to understand if they ran over a kid, that would be bad," said Perez.

At the beginning of the school year in August, ABC15 spoke to Balsz School District Superintendent Dr. George Barnes who said he was hearing from several anxious parents about the issue.

"Sometimes, we get those voicemails and phone calls from people saying, 'Can you help us do anything to slow down traffic around here?'" explained Dr. Barnes.

Balsz officials have reason to worry. Last year, district officials say two of their students were hit by vehicles not far from the school.

ABC15 recently obtained a police report, detailing an incident where a student was hit on her bicycle while leaving school in April of last year. Thankfully, that student was OK.

The driver involved in the incident with the student on the bicycle was never cited.

Cindy Arroyo, a mother, says the situation is scary.

"I've been crossing the street myself and I've almost been hit a couple times," Arroyo explained. "So I think that's why I don't allow my kids to walk on their own for that reason — because I don't feel safe."

Balsz officials tell ABC15 they hope this serves as a reminder to drivers going past their school and other schools to slow down and pay more attention.

Balsz officials also say they've had several conversations with City of Phoenix officials about what can be done to improve safety around Brunson Lee. There have been discussions about adding speed bumps, more signs, traffic circles, or possible traffic lights in the area - but so far, no concrete decisions have been made.

Count on ABC15 to continue reaching out to both the City of Phoenix and Balsz Schools as we follow up on the situation at Brunson Lee.