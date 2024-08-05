Balsz School District among many districts having first day of classes Monday

PHOENIX — Tens of thousands of student hit the books for the first time since May as they embarked on a new school year Monday.

That includes the Balsz School District in Phoenix, with roughly 2,200 students at four schools, the Orangedale Early Learning Center, and the Balsz Online Academy.

ABC15 was at Brunson Lee Elementary School near 48th St. and McDowell, where it was a busy first day!

They had their backpacks, their water bottles, and their new shoes ready to go. Back to school was clearly in full swing!

"I think it's very exciting!" explains Brunson Lee Principal Olga Perez.

Perez says she's been getting ready all summer, just like her dedicated staff who even got some swag for the first day, courtesy of her daughters.

"I think the culture we have created makes us not as working partners but as a family," says Perez. "Brunson Lee is a family-oriented school and our students know that when they walk in the doors, they are part of our family, and they are part of my family as well."

And that feeling seems to be contagious! ABC15 caught up with third grade student Justin Sanford who told us his first day was off to a great start already.

His mom, Diamond Woods tells ABC15, she made sure her kids stayed ready --even during the summer!

"We did a lot of spelling tests," she explains. "Getting their minds ready. Getting them ready for school...I try. I want them to be the greatest kids they can be. I want them to have really bright futures."

Perez also stressed the need for volunteers of all sorts - especially people who would like to come in and read to students. For more information, head to the school district's website.