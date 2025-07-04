Phoenix Indian Center collecting donations for those impacted by Oak Ridge Fire

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Indian Center is hosting a donation drive for those impacted by the Oak Ridge Fire in northeastern Arizona.

The fire sparked on June 28 and has burned more than 10,000 acres.

In the player above, we speak with Phoenix Indian Center officials about the drive and the impact the fire is having to area residents.

Here's what you need to know if you'd like to donate.



WHERE TO DONATE: Phoenix Indian Center, 4041 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

You are asked to go to the north parking lot near Native Health (building D)

Collection hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and they will be closed on July 4.

Items they are seeking:

Towels, washcloths and hand towels Bedding (sheets, blankets) Packaged, non-perishable food Clothing and undergarments for men, women, and children Cots Pillows Mattresses Laundry baskets Face Masks



If you have any other questions, you can call 602-264-6768, or email EWanatee-Diego@phxindcenter.org