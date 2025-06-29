Oak Ridge Fire prompts evacuations southwest of Saint Michaels in Eastern Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — Evacuations have been ordered for some residents southwest of Window Rock in Eastern Arizona.

The Oak Ridge Fire is burning in Apache County, southwest of Saint Michaels, Arizona.

An evacuation order has been issued within the Oak Ridge Fire area. The fire is burning to the southeast and has triggered evacuations along its projected path and near the El Paso pipeline corridor.

As of Saturday evening, it has burned 200 acres and is at 0% containment.

Shelters for evacuees are open at the Window Rock Fighting Scouts Event Center, located in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

“Our people need to be vigilant about the poor and dry conditions we’re experiencing on the Navajo Nation,” said Resources and Development Committee Chair Brenda Jesus. “I’ve urged the Navajo Nation Forestry Department and the BIA to impose Stage 2 Fire Restrictions so we don’t further jeopardize our people, wildlife, and our land.”

Pine Springs Road off of Highway 264 is closed.

Everyone is cautioned to avoid State Route 264 and Route 12, and to yield to emergency response and public safety vehicles.