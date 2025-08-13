Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sweet Impastries: new Gilbert gluten-free bakery with vegan and dairy-free options

The family-run business seeks to support the gluten-sensitive community
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert welcomed a new bakery this month called Sweet Impastries!’ The bakery is said to be a '100% gluten-free’ business that offers vegan and dairy-free options.

Sweet Impastries' offerings.
The family-run business was founded by co-owner Dana, who discovered her gluten sensitivity a few years ago, according to the company’s website.

During a trip to Barcelona, the founder of Sweet Impastries discovered Chök and, after struggling to find quality gluten-free treats in the U.S., collaborated with the Chök team to create baked goods that redefine gluten-free products "that never compromise flavor or quality" while fostering a supportive community for those with gluten sensitivities.

The bakery celebrated its grand opening on August 2, following a successful soft-opening week.

As for the future, we do plan to expand in late 2025 to early 2026 to include catering services and custom orders, so there’s definitely more to come,” said Dana Scott, co-owner, to ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.

Sweet Impastries is located near the Gilbert crossroads of Val Vista Dr. and Elliot Rd.

