Camelback Road closed after crash involving semi-truck near 75th Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — A portion of Camelback Road is closed early Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck in Glendale.
Officials were first called to the scene near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. for reports of a crash.
Video from the scene showed emergency crews surrounding a pickup truck that police say was "lodged underneath" a semi-truck trailer.
The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Glendale police, surveillance video showed what appeared to be the pickup truck driver running a stop sign while headed southbound on 71st Avenue.
Impairment may have played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.
Camelback Road is closed in the area, and there is no word on how long the roadway will be shut down.