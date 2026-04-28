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Camelback Road closed after crash involving semi-truck near 75th Avenue

One of the drivers may have gone through a stop sign; the possibility of impairment under investigation
A portion of Camelback Road is closed early Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck in Glendale.
Camelback Road closed after crash involving semi-truck near 75th Avenue
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GLENDALE, AZ — A portion of Camelback Road is closed early Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck in Glendale.

Officials were first called to the scene near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews surrounding a pickup truck that police say was "lodged underneath" a semi-truck trailer.

71st ave and camelback semi truck crash

The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Glendale police, surveillance video showed what appeared to be the pickup truck driver running a stop sign while headed southbound on 71st Avenue.

Impairment may have played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Camelback Road is closed in the area, and there is no word on how long the roadway will be shut down.

Check current traffic conditions here.

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