Off-duty DPS trooper dies in accident near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — An off-duty DPS trooper has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria.

Peoria police said Monday that Kelly Sullivan was identified as the victim of the crash that happened around 9 p.m.

Sullivan was reportedly not traveling to or from work at the time of the crash.

"Out of respect for the family, this information was not released until next of kin notifications were completed. In addition to immediate family, every effort was made to ensure all of Trooper Sullivan’s brothers and sisters within the Department of Public Safety were notified prior to this public release," Peoria police said.

The crash remains under investigation.