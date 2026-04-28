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Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage Monday night

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El Mirage deadly juvenile shooting 4-27-26
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EL MIRAGE, AZ — A boy has died after he was reportedly shot Monday night in El Mirage.

Police say they received multiple calls shortly after 8 p.m. about gunshots in the area near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had been shot.

He was originally taken to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

The boy has not yet been identified.

Police are not releasing any information about possible suspects at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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