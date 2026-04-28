Gilbert Police Department trains record recruit class to keep up with growth

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department said it’s training its largest recruit class to date to keep up with the town’s rapid growth and fill vacancies left by retiring veteran officers.

The department said class 10 started with 51 recruits, and 48 remain just over a month into the 24-week academy. Graduation is set for August.

The department says there are about 25 to 30 vacancies at the start of this recruit class. Commander Rob First with the Gilbert Police Department Professional Standards Division said the training covers everything needed to be a law enforcement officer.

"It entails a lot of classroom work… firearms, driving, self-defense… everything you would need to be a law enforcement officer," First said.

Commander First noted that the training comes at a critical time as the town grows and veteran officers prepare to step away.

"A lot of those officers are at retirement age right now," First said.

The department received roughly 800 applicants for this class alone. Commander First said the newer generation of recruits is community-focused.

"A lot of this newer generation is community-focused and wants to make a difference in their community," First said.

Recruit Nate Smith said his decision to serve is about having a positive impact.

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"I was born and raised in Gilbert… being able to give back to that community is a very great honor," Smith said.

"To have a positive impact… being somebody the community looks to and is proud," Smith said.

Recruit Celise Pew said she wants to change perceptions through her interactions.

"I want to be engaged with my community and build the trust," Pew said.

The push for new officers in Gilbert comes as departments across the Valley continue to face shortages. The Phoenix Police Department says it is still hundreds of officers below full staffing levels.

Gilbert leaders say this class is about staying ahead and maintaining the level of service the community expects.

"We continue to grow and add officers as a department to meet the standards of our community," Commander First said.