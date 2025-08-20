Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Canyon National Park reopens trails on South Rim

The reopenings follow air quality improvements in the inner canyon over the past week
Hot and dry conditions this weekend could increase fire activity for firefighters still working to contain the Dragon Bravo and White Sage fires near the Grand Canyon. The Dragon Bravo fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 26% contained, while the White Sage fire remains just under 59,000 acres with 81% containment. Low humidity and high temperatures threaten to hinder firefighters' progress on both blazes.
GRAND CANYON, AZ — Multiple trails have reopened on the South Rim in the Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon National Park has reopened South Rim hiking routes that were closed July 13 due to the Dragon Bravo Fire.

  • South Kaibab Trail: Trailhead to Tipoff now open
  • Tonto Trail: Tipoff to Havasupai Gardens now open
  • Bright Angel Trail: Trailhead to Pipe Creek Resthouse now open

Air quality in the inner canyon has improved, and new monitoring stations are now providing live data online.

The River Trail from Pipe Creek to South Kaibab remains closed through October 31 for waterline construction, with reopening set for November 1.

The Silver Bridge is still closed through November 26. Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground are also tentatively set to reopen November 1 with new safety measures in place.

The North Kaibab Trail and Highway 67 to the North Rim remain closed indefinitely due to post-fire damage.

