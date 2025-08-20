Grand Canyon National Park reopens trails on South Rim

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Multiple trails have reopened on the South Rim in the Grand Canyon National Park.

South Kaibab Trail: Trailhead to Tipoff now open

Tonto Trail: Tipoff to Havasupai Gardens now open

Bright Angel Trail: Trailhead to Pipe Creek Resthouse now open

Air quality in the inner canyon has improved, and new monitoring stations are now providing live data online.

The River Trail from Pipe Creek to South Kaibab remains closed through October 31 for waterline construction, with reopening set for November 1.

The Silver Bridge is still closed through November 26. Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground are also tentatively set to reopen November 1 with new safety measures in place.

The North Kaibab Trail and Highway 67 to the North Rim remain closed indefinitely due to post-fire damage.