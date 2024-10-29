MCAO not filing charges against homeowners following Preston Lord attack

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has confirmed they will not be filing charges against the homeowners that hosted the Halloween Party where Preston Lord was just before his attack.

ABC15 has reported that the 16-year-old was beaten as he was leaving an out-of-control party October 28, 2023. Preston was taken to a hospital where he died two days later.

In December, misdemeanor charges were submitted to the county attorney's office by the Queen Creek Police Department. The recommendations including charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal nuisance. ABC15 was told by Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice that the statute of limitations for that submittal was one year.

MORE: Queen Creek Police Chief reflects on Preston Lord investigation nearly one year later

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuesday, MCAO provided a letter that explained its decision:

"The evidence establishes that the suspect parents permitted their teenage daughters to have what was intended to be a party or gathering among known friends," the letter says. "There is no evidence that the parents furnished or supplied alcohol to minors or took any action with the intent to encourage minors to drink or engage in criminal activity. The evidence shows that the parents broke up the party and ejected attendees after a fight broke out. (This was a fight unrelated to the Preston Lord attack that occurred off the property)."

It also said the evidence submitted indicates that the party lasted no more than 45 minutes before the parents broke up the party.

"...the parents did not invite nor permit their children to invite the majority of the teenagers who attended the party. While the parents’ failures to carefully manage their property and act sooner than the lapse of 40 to 45 minutes are not ideal, these lapses do not rise to the level of crimes under the law. MCAO also considered filing a charge under the disorderly conduct statute. However, the evidence does not establish that the parents intended to disturb the peace of a person or neighborhood as required by law. In addition, even though the peace of others was disturbed, that disturbance was due to the intentional actions of others, not those of the parents."

MORE: Preston Lord's parents sit down with ABC15 in first one-on-one interview

ABC15 is not naming the homeowners since they have not been charged with a crime. Our team is reaching out to the Queen Creek Police Department and the Lord family attorney for their reaction to the announcement.