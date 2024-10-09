Queen Creek Police Chief reflects on Preston Lord investigation nearly one year later

There are just weeks left until October 28, the day Preston Lord was attacked at a Queen Creek Halloween Party. The 16-year-old died two days later at the hospital.

ABC15 has reported extensively on Preston's murder case. With the one-year mark approaching, ABC15's Ashley Holden sat down one-on-one with Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice to reflect on his department's first homicide investigation.

"I got a call, you know, about a potential homicide that occurred, or at least, you know, a significant injury to Preston," said Chief Brice describing that October night.

At that time Chief Brice said he didn't know Preston, but the teen's death two days later and his case still impacts his department.

"We've kind of named this kind of a swarming event," said Chief Brice describing the attack. "I think that's very apt as far as how this happened is that it's quick, it's fast, it's multiple people, and it's something that we've never seen before at least in the Valley here.

Preston's case was the first homicide investigation for the recently formed department.

"It was very, very comprehensive and very broad, while not very complicated," said Chief Brice. "In general, there were so many people to talk to. And a lot of people felt like we had, you know, everything was already there, recorded, done. What's the problem? And we couldn't really share those things."

Last December, recommended charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney. Ultimately the case was in the hands of an investigative Grand Jury, and in March seven people were arrested.

"There's some satisfaction there, but it was a tense day, to be honest with you," said Chief Brice.

Weeks later an over 1,100-page police report was released in the case, detailing the investigation. ABC15 asked what other evidence was found in the case.

"You know, obviously there was, we do a scene investigation," said Chief Brice. "And there was some DNA evidence that we sent off. And I can't go into great detail about those things, just because it will come up in trial, but we haven't released all of the video that we have."

Chief Brice said there are hours and hours of videos that are still being redacted. Almost a year later, Preston's case is still considered active.

"We're at the point now where we have no other actionable items," said Chief Brice. "While the case is technically still open, we don't have anymore. We don't have enough evidence to do any other type of charges."

ABC15 asked Chief Brice if he would change anything about the investigation looking back.

"I'm very proud of what they did," said Chief Brice. "There's always room for improvement. That should just be always said. But in general, everything that happened when you look back and see the circumstances, it was an extraordinary job that was done."

On Tuesday ABC15 confirmed suspect Talan Renner bonded out of custody, marking the fifth suspect in Preston's case to bond out. All seven still are facing murder charges.

Preston's dad and stepmom, Nick Lord and Melissa Ciconte, sat down exclusively with ABC15 in September to share more about their son. On Tuesday, ABC15 discussed many other topics with Chief Brice including ordinance changes in the East Valley, his department's response the night of October 28, and the time put into this investigation.

ABC15 will share more interviews as we approach the one-year anniversary. Events are planned in the East Valley to honor Preston that day and the day before.