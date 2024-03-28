Queen Creek police report offers new details about Preston Lord's death

GILBERT, AZ — The police report in the Preston Lord murder case was released by the Queen Creek Police Department Thursday afternoon.

The over 1,000-page report details the investigation that unfolded after the 16-year-old boy was attacked outside a residential Halloween party on October 28. He died two days later.

Lord's death prompted community vigils and outrage, as the case also brought to light a series of violent attacks on teenagers in the East Valley. Some people involved in the teen attacks are known as the Gilbert Goons.

Earlier this month, seven people were arrested after being indicted with first-degree felony murder in Lord's death.

Lord's death has not been directly linked to the Gilbert Goons group by police.

