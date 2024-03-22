East Valley Fusion Center not sent 'single bulletin' on Gilbert Goons, internal emails show

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 has obtained internal emails from the Mesa Police Department that reference the group known as the "Gilbert Goons." Currently, multiple police agencies, including the Mesa Police Department, are investigating the group and whether they can be classified as a criminal street gang.

ABC15 first reported on the Gilbert Goons in mid-December 2023, the same week the Gilbert Police Department acknowledged the group. Then, in January, Gilbert police announced the multi-agency investigation that's still ongoing.

Some members of that working group include members of the East Valley Fusion Center.

"The fusion center is an amazing tool, if we use it," said Matt Browning who had been a Mesa police officer for decades.

Browning told ABC15 he was still serving in the East Valley when the fusion center was created in 2007. On Mesa Police Department's website, it says, "each member agency provides a detective or analyst for the fusion center."

"The purpose was to bring all the intelligence from all the surrounding areas to one place, and then you could call on the resources you need to combat what you're looking at," said Browning.

However, internal emails obtained by ABC15 show what some describe as a communication breakdown.

"Outside of Mesa and Salt River, most agencies still tend to work within silos and don’t universally share intelligence freely. For example, extremely high-profile cases such as Gilbert Goons have occurred, however Fusion was not sent a single bulletin by any impacted agency. We can’t assist if we don’t know it’s occurring."

ABC15 asked Browning about that note, and if he was surprised by the statement.

"No - that's law enforcement," replied Browning.

He insisted the fusion center is a great tool and an intelligence source.

"You have this great, great opportunity to bring your stuff in; but as soon as you bring in something, you're airing you have a problem," said Browning.

Browning's hope is departments can work together to communicate and combat crime.

Just last week, Gilbert Police told ABC15 they began looking into the "Gilbert Goons" in November of last year.

But both the Chandler and Mesa police departments, two departments that are part of the fusion center, told ABC15 they didn't learn about the "Gilbert Goons" until media reports. Mesa police referenced ABC15's report from mid-December.

So ABC15 asked the Gilbert Police Department: why not alert the fusion center earlier?

In a statement, the department gave ABC15 a timeline, which said in the weeks following the October beating death of Preston Lord in nearby Queen Creek, they received an influx of tips.

The statement said the most critical steps for Gilbert detectives were to identify when and in what jurisdictions the reported incidents happened.

Their statement said the fusion center is an available tool, but Gilbert police opted to meet directly with several East Valley public safety agencies "...given the critical and time sensitive nature." Gilbert Police said that the working group allowed them to include other agencies that are not a part of the fusion center.

"Although the East Valley Fusion Center compiles data and distributes information, they do not conduct investigations on behalf of submitting agencies. As we mentioned earlier, our initial investigation involved hundreds of pieces of evidence and interviews that Gilbert’s front line detectives had to identify when and in what jurisdiction these incidents occurred, and subsequently develop investigative leads pertaining to numerous active investigations. An important consideration is that this specific investigative work is not performed by the East Valley Fusion Center, it is the responsibility of the agency of jurisdiction. As we ascertained information through our investigations, we shared that information with the appropriate agencies.





"We are very confident in our approach that talking to key stakeholders and agencies directly and organizing the task force for such a critically important community issue was the best course of action moving forward, and proved to be successful in that the combined intel and efforts contributed to 29 arrests.







"Of particular significance, crucial agencies such as Queen Creek PD, the Pinal Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the GIITEM statewide task force are not a part of the East Valley Fusion Center. It was imperative to be able to coordinate with these groups quickly and directly. It’s also important to note that all of the same East Valley cities that are a part of the Fusion Center were already represented in our working group." - Gilbert Police Department

Over the phone, ABC15 was told by a spokesperson that the meeting with the working group happened in December. When ABC15 asked for clarity on the timeline, Gilbert sent a second statement that stood by their approach.

We know two suspects tied to other teen violence cases were arrested in connection with Preston Lord's murder. Law enforcement has not tied the "Gilbert Goons" to Lord's case.

Those internal emails do show as Mesa Police investigated new cases, the department cross-referenced suspects with "...identified Gilbert Goons..."

Last week, ABC15 asked Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg how many attacks he could tie to the group.

"So that investigation is still ongoing," said Chief Soelberg. "I know everyone's waiting for that last piece of the puzzle."

Currently, ABC15 has not been given a timeline for when that investigation will be completed. The department's first statement said the multi-agency working group, including the state gang task force, has had three in-person and virtual meetings. Gilbert Police also said briefings, when needed, were also held with representatives.

