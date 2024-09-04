Three Preston Lord suspects get bond reduced

PHOENIX — On Tuesday the Judge in the Preston Lord case heard arguments as three of the seven suspects requested a modification of their bond.

Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner, and Dominic Turner attorneys all asked to have their clients' bonds reduced. Before the Judge's decision, multiple members of Lord's family addressed the court.

Two of the seven suspects, Treston Billey and Taylor Sherman, previously had their bond reduced. They are both out of custody already, along with Talyn Vigil who also bonded out.

Renner, Meisner, and Turner's attorneys argued bond was excessive for their clients.

Renner's attorneys insisted the teen was not a flight risk or a risk to the community. Meisner's attorney said that his client was making major progress in juvenile detention. Both attorneys tried to challenge the evidence in the case.

Turner's attorney acknowledged they had previously had their modification request declined, but other suspects ultimately had their bond reduced.

Multiple members of Preston Lord's family spoke in court, asking for the Judge to not reduce the bond for any of the suspects. The Lord family's attorneys, Andrew and Bryn DeFusco, also spoke on Tuesday.

Prosecutors also found back, asking the Judge to not lower the bond amounts. They shared messages allegedly sent between some of the suspects, and also a Snapchat they say Renner sent from the scene the night of the attack.

The Judge ultimately granted the reduction in bond for all three suspects. All of them will have stipulations including turning in their passport, being on electronic monitoring, and remaining on house arrest.

Turner's bond was reduced to $250,000, Meisner's bond to $350,000, and Renner's $500,000.

Court documents and Meisner's attorney said he was not to be released from custody until his 18th birthday due to other teen violence cases that went through the juvenile justice system.