19-year-old Gage Garrison sentenced to 60 days in jail for aggravated assault

GILBERT, AZ — One of the teenagers involved in East Valley teen violence has been sentenced to jail.

On Friday, 19-year-old Gage Garrison was sentenced to 60 days in jail for aggravated assault.

Garrison was arrested in January by Gilbert police in connection to investigations involving teen violence.

Following his arrest, the teen was officially charged with aggravated assault for an assault that happened in December 2022 and was caught on cell phone video.

He is ordered to begin his sentence on March 10, 2025, with three days served.