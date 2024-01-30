More arrests and official charges announced in East Valley teen violence cases

GILBERT, AZ — Two teens were officially charged Monday for their alleged involvement in an assault at a Gilbert parking garage.

Both 19-year-old Gage Garrison and 18-year-old Kyler Renner were arrested last Wednesday. They have since been officially charged with aggravated assault.

The assault happened in December 2023 and was caught on cell phone video.

A third teen, 17-year-old Jack Woods, was also arrested and charged as an adult last week for his alleged role in the same assault.

The use of brass knuckles was marked on Woods' court documents and brought up during his initial appearance in court.

"He is charged with a dangerous offense," the prosecutor said. "In this matter, the victim sustained injuries, there is a weapon involved, specifically with this defendant. There are multiple people involved. Those are all very concerning factors, your honor."

Court documents also said the victim saw brass knuckles but couldn't recall if they were used during the attack.

The victim told police he moved from the area due to fear of retaliation.

FULL COVERAGE: East Valley teen violence investigations

Also on Monday, Gilbert Police announced another arrest in a different case from November 2022.

Police said the assault was reported this month. The victim, ABC15 was told, was a minor.

"We had no idea about it until the victim courageously came forward and told us that he was a victim in that case," said Chief Michael Soelberg during his most recent press conference.

Gilbert police said Monday that their second arrest in the case was a 17-year-old. That teen was arrested one day after Renner, who allegedly played a role in this assault in addition to a December 2023 assault.

New court documents reveal the attack happened at a house party near Higley and Riggs roads.

Those documents said the victim was "actively and continuously punched and kicked by at least five subjects, one of which was using brass knuckles..."

ABC15 is working to learn if the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has officially charged anyone in that assault.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com