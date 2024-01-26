17-year-old male charged as adult in 2022 Gilbert parking garage attack

GILBERT, AZ — A 17-year-old male who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a Gilbert parking garage attack in 2022 now faces aggravated assault charges in adult court.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Jack Woods, 18-year-old Kyler Renner, and 19-year-old Gage Garrison were arrested by Gilbert Police.

Officials did not name Woods on the day of his arrest. However, court records released Friday name the 17-year-old and show Renner and Garrison as his co-defendants.

Woods made his initial appearance in juvenile court Thursday, but court officials said Woods will be prosecuted as an adult. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed two felony aggravated assault charges against Woods.

Woods’ arrest and subsequent charges stem from his alleged involvement in a December 3, 2022, attack at a Gilbert parking garage located near Gilbert and Elliot roads. At the time of the attack, Woods was 16 years old.

According to court documents, Woods was “observed punching the victim after the victim was thrown to the ground by another assailant,” and “the same suspect continued to hold the victim to the ground as he continued to punch him in the side.”

Court paperwork shows that the victim saw “a subject with brass knuckles” but could not recall if they were used in the attack.

The fight was “approximately five against one,” and the victim was “curb stomped,” according to court paperwork.

When police arrested Woods on Wednesday, he “did not wish to speak about the incident,” according to court documents.

Following his arrest, Woods’ parents “came to the Gilbert Police Station with questions regarding the arrest,” court documents show. “During this contact, Jack’s father pulled the video up on his cellphone and made several statements about the subject in the red shirt being Jack,” according to court documents.

The probable cause statement also notes Woods has “been identified by the Gilbert Police Department as being associated with a series of aggravated assaults and robberies being committed by the same group of teenaged subjects.”

Woods is being held on a $75,000 bond.