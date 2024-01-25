Three teenagers arrested in connection to two alleged assaults in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — On Wednesday afternoon, Gilbert police announced that three teenagers were arrested in connection to two alleged assaults that occurred in late 2022.

Police say the arrests are related to two active investigations involving incidents of teen violence.

Officials say 18-year-old Kyler Renner, 19-year-old Gage Garrison, and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday.

Gilbert police say the investigations are independent of Queen Creek Police Deparment's investigation into the death of Preston Lord.

One of the incidents was reported to police on January 4, with a juvenile saying he was assaulted outside a home near Higley and Riggs roads on November 22, 2022. Renner was identified as an alleged suspect.

In a separate incident, an adult man reported that he was assaulted by a group of individuals in a parking garage near Gilbert and Elliot roads on December 3, 2022. The case was inactive due to the lack of leads until December 2023, when Gilbert police received video footage. Officials released photos to the public in relation to this incident on January 11.

On Wednesday afternoon, a police presence was seen near the Gateway Ranch neighborhood. Sources tell ABC15 that one of the arrests that occurred happened in this neighborhood.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

