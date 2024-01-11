PHOTOS: Gilbert police looking to identify more suspects involved in assaults on teenagers

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are asking for the public's help in identifying more people believed to be involved in teen violence around the East Valley.

Video in the player above shows Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell weigh in on recent teen violence incidents in the East Valley.

Gilbert police confirmed Thursday they are currently investigating nine incidents of teen violence. That includes four investigations that have been reopened and five that were previously not reported to the department.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

Of those nine cases, authorities are now asking for help identifying individuals believed to be involved in four of the cases. That includes one reopened case and three new cases.

Details on these cases and photos released by the Gilbert Police Department are below:

Reopened investigation (Case #22-147572):

Police say this case happened in December 2022 at a home near Higley and Elliot roads. An arrest had been made in this case, but police say they need to identify more individuals involved.

Gilbert PD

Gilbert PD

New investigation #1 (Case #24-1419):

This is a reported aggravated assault that took place on an unknown date in a parking lot near the intersection of Williams Field Road and Market Street, according to police.

Gilbert police

Gilbert police

Gilbert police

New investigation #2 (Case #24-1414):

Gilbert police say this aggravated assault occurred on a sidewalk near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway. The date of the attack is not known.

Gilbert police

Gilbert police

Gilbert police

New investigation #3 (Case #24-1392):

This aggravated assault took place in a parking garage just off Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert. The date of this attack is also not known.

Gilbert police

Gilbert police

Anyone with information that would possibly help identify any of the people in the photos above are asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500 and make reference to the case numbers above and the letter shown on the specific photo.

Tips on this case can also be submitted anonymously through our online tip site glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip with reference to the case number and image.

For more information on each case including additional photos, click here.

Gilbert PD says these investigations are independent and separate from Queen Creek's investigation into the death of Preston Lord.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the East Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com