Police provide update in Queen Creek teen's homicide investigation

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Queen Creek Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of Preston Lord.

The 16-year-old was assaulted at a Halloween party on October 28 in Queen Creek and later died.

“He had his entire life ahead of him,” said Daniel Kelly who is friends with the Lord family.

It's nearing a month since the teen died, and in the weeks that followed the community has jumped in to show support.

People made signs, bracelets, and now even car decals.

“We’ve had quite a few people come in this week and grab them,” said Kelly, who owns TKS Auto in Queen Creek. He has set up an area at his shop to hand out decals that read #Justice4PrestonLord.

“Anybody related to the Lord family they are good people in my eyes,” said Kelly.

He told ABC15, the family would go above and beyond for anyone.

The letters of the decal are printed in the color orange. The teen's obituary said it's a color he loved. Near the decals are Preston's picture and a QR code that takes people to the FBI tip line.

“I think it means everything,” said Kelly. “I think it shows the family that they have such an outpouring and help of the community.”

People in Queen Creek, the East Valley and Preston's family are watching and waiting as the investigation unfolds.

“Very, very sympathetic towards the families because they are not able to get the closure that they are after right now,” said Kelly.

On Wednesday, Queen Creek police released a new update that stated hundreds of tips have come into police and over 20 to the FBI tip line.

Police stressed they are making progress, but still haven’t made any arrests. Recently, police said they had identified multiple persons of interest.

The Queen Creek Police Chief added to Wednesday’s statement with a quote of his own that said they are committed to holding those involved accountable.

“It's imperative that we conduct a thorough investigation that provides a foundation for a strong case in court…” said Chief Randy Brice.

There is still a $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Kelly and others in the community hope with each sign, decal, or post they inch closer to answers and justice for Preston.

“I’m not sure how someone goes through life knowing the tragedy they caused to the family and the community,” said Kelly.