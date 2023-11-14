Police identify 'multiple' persons of interest in Queen Creek teen death; FBI offering reward

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now assisting with the investigation into a Queen Creek teen's death as police identify multiple "persons of interest."

On October 28, 16-year-old Preston Lord was found lying in the street of a neighborhood near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Police say the teen was assaulted after a Halloween party, and died at a hospital two days later on October 30.

Queen Creek Police Department has received hundreds of tips. The department announced Tuesday it has identified multiple persons of interest but still, no arrests have been made.

QCPD is now working with the FBI to provide another tipline and a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction of those involved.

FBI

Additionally, authorities are asking parents to talk to their children if they were present during the time of the murder.

“Parents, we are asking you to talk to your kids. If they have direct evidence related to this case, we need you to come forward. For those who attended this party or saw the incident, if you are being threatened or you are scared to say something, please talk to your parents or someone you trust. Do the right thing and help us bring justice for Preston and his family,” said Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice.

Photos or video evidence can be submitted to the FBI, by clicking here. The FBI's Toll-Free tipline is available at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).