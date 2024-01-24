Teen pushing for brass knuckle legislation after violent attacks in East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — As parents and East Valley community members call for action and change from city leadership, one teen has taken his concerns straight to the Capitol.

Connor Jarnagan says he was a victim of a brutal attack at the Gilbert In-N-Out restaurant in December 2022. At the time, he was 16 years old and was at the fast-food restaurant to eat with some friends.

"We noticed a group of about 10 to 12 kids approaching us, and at first they were really nice," said Jarnagan.

But eventually, he said they demanded money and even tried to get in his car.

"When I turned around to grab my keys, that's when he punched me in the back of my head with brass knuckles," said Jarnagan. "Luckily, I didn't get knocked out."

"That night when he came home, his sweater was soaked in blood," said Jarnagan's mom, Stephanie. "The picture we shared with you is him after the medical team cleaned him up."

The teen ultimately was able to get away, but he spent hours in the hospital. Doctors said he was lucky.

"I think it was kind of a God thing that I wasn't hit there — an inch to the left I could have been killed or paralyzed," said Jarnagan. "So, I'm very thankful that that didn't happen."

Court documents obtained by ABC15 said witnesses saw the same teen arrested for Jarnagan's attack assault another teen with brass knuckles just weeks before.

"We had some upstander teens come forward with evidence to help in Connor's case and identify the attacker," said Stephanie. "So we were able to prosecute in juvenile court."

Jarnagan's mom said that has helped with closure. Jarnagan credited his faith for helping him move forward.

Both have now turned their focus to Jarnagan's desire to spark change.

"We were just thinking for a while, and we realized brass knuckles have no place in our community," said Jarnagan.

Late last year, the teen started writing state lawmakers. He proposed a ban or limit on brass knuckles in Arizona.

"Senator [John] Kavanagh has reached out to us and is willing to work with us to create a law to ban or restrict brass knuckles," said Jarnagan.

State Senator Kavanagh's office confirmed they are working on language for a bill focusing on brass knuckles.

"If we can do a little bit of a good out of a bad situation then that's really all we want to do, is find kind of find a light in the dark place we are in right now," said Jarnagan.

On Tuesday as the Gilbert Town Council gathered to hear the first update from their subcommittee on teen violence, Chuck Bongiovanni voiced his support for Jarnagan and his push.

He even told the crowd he's created a website where people can sign a petition.

Jarnagan said people can also help by writing to their legislators.

