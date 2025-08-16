Paralegal arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Maricopa County jail

PHOENIX — A paralegal was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office 4th Avenue Jail.

Christopher Byers submitted paperwork for an inmate at the facility on August 14, 2025. During inspection, multiple pages appeared discolored, prompting officials to conduct a field test.

The test returned positive for synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as Spice, K2, or JWH Analytes.

Detectives with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) arrested Byers and executed a search warrant at his residence, where they discovered multiple items of evidence.

A coordinated search was also conducted for several identified inmates at the jail. A Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs, and personnel located papers similar to those brought in by Byers. These papers also tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

"Keeping drugs out of our jail facility is one of my highest priorities," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said. "The safety of our staff, inmates, and the integrity of our facilities rely on a zero-tolerance approach. We remain fully committed to preventing the flow of contraband and holding accountable anyone who attempts to introduce it."

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are still pending for the inmates involved.

