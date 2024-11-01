Teen boy dead after a shooting Wednesday night near 7th Street and Baseline Road

PHOENIX, AZ — A teen boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday night near 7th Street and Baseline Road.

Police say they were called to the area around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Police confirmed Thursday night that the victim was a teen boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information regarding a potential shooter has not been released. Police say the suspect is outstanding.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.