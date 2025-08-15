'We need justice for her', family of teen fights for answers in road rage shooting

PHOENIX — Friday marks two years since a deadly road rage shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Brittany Guitterez-Bugagrin.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting that happened on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue.

The teen's family reached out to ABC15 hoping to share their push for justice and answers in the case.

"I feel like I'm very, stuck in the same place," said Alexa Torres. "I'm stuck on August 15, 2023."

It’s a feeling the Guitterez-Bugarin's family is forced to live with after the teen's life was taken. Just months after graduating high school, she was shot during an early morning road rage dispute.

"It’s hard to talk about," said Guitterez-Bugarin's mom, Esmeralda Bugarin.

Family told ABC15 back in 2023 that Guitterez-Bugarin had been riding in the car with her boyfriend when the shooting happened.

"She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, being the passenger," said Torres.

Her family first spoke with ABC15 as DPS started their search for the shooter. Two years later, and they still don't know exactly what led up to the dispute.

"We have to live every day without her," said Torres. "We have to go day by day knowing that she's not here and knowing that the person that did this and the person that put her in the situation are still out, and we have nothing."

On the two-year mark, the family said they will gather with friends and family to remember and honor Guitterez-Bugarin.

As they hold on to the memories, loved ones are left with so many questions.

"The detectives do call us up to give us updates every time that they can," said Torres. "I know they're doing everything that they can to kind of keep her case known."

DPS put out a social media post in June reminding people about the case. The department told ABC15 there have been no arrests, but the case is being actively worked.

"There's three people that were there that night that know what happened; the other driver, Brittany, and the person that was driving," said Torres. "Nobody has spoken up. Nobody has helped us."

The family believes there is someone out there that has information on the case, which is why they wanted to sit down with ABC15.

"We're hoping somebody sees this and is able to speak up," said Torres. "So we can get the full truth about what happened, and for her to get justice, and the person who did this be held responsible."

There is a $2,000 Silent Witness reward in the case. DPS is also urging anyone with information to come forward.