New ‘Christmas on the Farm’ event lights up the West Valley

PHOENIX — A new holiday attraction is bringing lights, music and farm-themed fun to the West Valley this season!

Christmas on the Farm at DH Farms in Phoenix features animated twinkle-light shows, projection mapping, a large walk-through light maze, a synthetic ice skating rink and visits with Santa Claus.

The display includes more than 800,000 computerized lights choreographed to music and multiple attractions that run throughout the night.

Zack Perry

“We wanted to make sure that people still had the feeling of Christmas, but we also wanted them to see what it was like with the farm life, so we kind of mixed the two together,” said Robert Busse, co-owner of Christmas on the Farm. “We have multiple light shows that run at different points in the night and some other walk-throughs that you can experience.”

Guests can explore at their own pace, visit a nativity scene during a hayride, see Highland cows and enjoy seasonal food and s’mores.

Zack Perry

Christmas on the Farm runs now through December 28. General admission is $27.

DH Farms is located at 2209 N 99th Ave, Phoenix. Click here for more information.