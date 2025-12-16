WATCH: Student-run pantry offering support to peers in need at Copper Canyon High School

At Copper Canyon High School, a group of teens isn’t waiting for solutions; they’re building them.

Last month, the students launched Canyon Corner, a fully student-run pantry offering free food and essentials to any classmate who needs it.

Stocked through student fundraisers and neighborhood donations, the pantry is built on a simple promise: “No Aztec should ever go without.”

ABC15's Cameron Polom stopped by Canyon Corner to see the shelves being stocked and volunteers sorting supplies, quietly lifting up their own community.