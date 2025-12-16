Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Interstate 17 southbound closed at Camelback Road due to multi-vehicle crash

PHOENIX, AZ — Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near Camelback Road for a multi-vehicle crash on the freeway.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers should expect delays.

There is no estimated time for when the southbound lanes will reopen.

