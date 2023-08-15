Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Woman shot during apparent road rage incident near I-10 and 91st Avenue in Phoenix

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in what Phoenix police are describing as a road rage incident overnight.
Screen Shot 2023-08-15 at 4.36.54 AM.png
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 08:12:21-04

PHOENIX — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in what Phoenix police are describing as a road rage incident overnight.

The shooting occurred near Interstate 10 and the 91st Avenue off-ramp early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say a woman in a vehicle was shot and seriously hurt.

Officials were not able to immediately provide more information about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Traffic restrictions along I-10 are in place near 75th Avenue during the ongoing investigation.

Expect delays during the early Tuesday morning commute. Check current traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!