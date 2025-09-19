'We still have a long road ahead': Preston Lord's stepmom speaks ahead of day honoring teen

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — This October marks two years since the beating death of Preston Lord.

Preston was attacked after leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party in 2023. It took months, but in March 2024, seven suspects were arrested and charged in Preston's murder.

With court appearances for the six remaining defendants in the case and events like Preston Lord Day approaching, ABC15 sat down with Preston's stepmom, Melissa Ciconte, to discuss their continued push for justice. The interview also focuses on the family's commitment to working with the community on preventing teen violence and being part of the solution.

Update on criminal case

William Owen Hines is the only one who has accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to manslaughter in March. The teen is currently serving 17 years in prison, 12 of those for his role in Preston's case.

The six remaining defendants' trial dates were pushed back to January 2026, but all six are still facing charges, including felony murder.

Only one, Jacob Meisner, remains in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The other five have bonded out of custody and many even had their bond amounts reduced.

While out of custody, the defendants are required to follow release conditions, including electronic monitoring and house arrest.

During a recent filing deadline, court paperwork did not show that any additional plea agreements had been offered.

Preston Lord Day

Ciconte and the Lord family are preparing for Preston Lord Day in the City of Chandler on September 23.

The day is meant to bring people together to honor Preston on what would have been his birthday.

"It's a day to bring awareness about teen violence, have speakers from the community, and really bring friends and family together to spend time together because that's what Preston always loved to do," said Ciconte.

The Lord family has been committed to being a part of the solution, starting a non-profit called Justice 4 Preston Lord.

Ciconte and Preston's mom, Autumn Curiel, also helped push for a bill named for the teen. Preston's Law passed this past legislative session, aiming to stiffen the penalties for "swarming" style attacks.

"We want to give those families in the future tools that they could use if their loved one is ever attacked in that nature," said Ciconte. "And we're just trying to make gains in where we can with changing laws."

Ciconte said they will also have a light the night event on the two-year mark since the attack that ultimately took Preston's life. The walk will start at the Queen Creek Police Department on October 28.

Free CPR classes

The night Preston was attacked, a group of people, including lifeguards, stepped in to give the teen CPR.

The teen's family has credited their quick action for giving them a chance to say goodbye. Preston died two days after being attacked and taken to a hospital.

In 2024, his family and their non-profit helped host free youth CPR classes with the help of the Chandler-Gilbert Family YMCA.

They are working to hold another class in honor of Preston.

The next class is scheduled for November 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The classes are for youth ages 11-18 and offer a voucher for participants to return and become fully certified.

"It's a great experience for kids, because you never know when you'll be in a situation where you may need to know CPR," said Ciconte.