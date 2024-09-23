'Preston Lord Day': Community honoring Preston Lord on what would have been his 17th birthday

CHANDLER, AZ — The East Valley community is honoring Preston Lord on Monday, which marks what would have been the teenager’s 17th birthday.

The City of Chandler recently declared September 23 “Preston Lord Day” in memory of the teen who died after a brutal attack by other teens attending a Halloween party last year.

“I'm hoping that, you know, we can come together with unity and celebration for Preston,” Nick Lord, Preston’s father, told ABC15 in an interview earlier this month. “It's a day that's going to be really tough for me, so I'm celebrating the day regardless. I'm hoping that some people make time and come out and celebrate with us.”

Preston Lord's parents sit down in first one-on-one interview

The community is encouraged to wear orange, Preston’s favorite color, and “live like Preston.” Nick said that means, “not complaining, being grateful, and being happy with what you have.”

“He was genuine, he was kind, he was loving, and he wanted a future for himself, and he worked hard for it," Preston's stepmother, Melissa, said. "And he also wanted a good future for his friends and family and those that were in his life."

One event is taking place at The Stillery in Chandler starting at 5 p.m. There will be a butterfly release, speakers, a celebration of his life, and live music.

According to the Justice4PrestonLord Facebook page, there are multiple other ways to honor the teen from placing yard signs to attending separate events at local businesses, and more.

